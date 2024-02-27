MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2 With Wearos 3, 65 Hours Battery Life Makes Global Debut; Is It Promising?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Xiaomi unveiled a range of new smartwatches at MWC 2024 that are priced to suit different budgets. The most recent version of the WearOS 3 operating system and a standard round dial style are included. This is the company's flagship product, and while it seems great, it won't be available in India just yet.

Although Xiaomi hasn't recently introduced a watch under its own brand in India, it does already sell a small number of smartwatches there under the Redmi name. According to Xiaomi India's current portfolio, the company is concentrating on selling just inexpensive watches that cost less than Rs 5,000 because it has been seen that shipments of these watches are increasing.

Although most watches have a conventional design, the Xiaomi Watch 2 has a stunning appeal when held in the hand. It includes a circular dial and a choice of metal or plastic chassis materials. Even with the metal version, I felt that the build quality was lacking, despite the fact that this is Xiaomi's flagship wristwatch. Although it costs EUR 199 (about Rs 17,896), it seems like a watch under Rs 10,000. This is clearly what Xiaomi did to make it lighter and more comfortable to wear all day.

Xiaomi is offering it with a variety of strap materials, including as leather, silicone, and nylon. These can also be readily changed. The greatest thing is that you receive 32GB of space in the Play Store, which is where you can download third-party apps for your WearOS watch. Numerous common applications are available, including YouTube Music, Google Pay, Maps, and Google Assistant. You get pretty much everything you would expect from a high-end watch when it comes to phone data, and the experience is good.

You may personalize the watch with a plethora of options, including brightness adjustments, Always On Display (AoD), customizable app and notification views, sleep mode, and much more. It may be used to link the internet on the phone to the watch and enables Bluetooth calling as well. Along with other functions, there are up to 150 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. Overall, the Xiaomi Watch 2 appears to be quite promising.