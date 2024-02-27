7 Tips To Get Korean Glass Skin At Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many skincare enthusiasts desire to achieve Korean glass skin, characterized by a smooth, translucent, and dewy complexion. Here are seven tips to help you achieve Korean glass skin at home.

Start your skincare regimen with a double cleanse. Use an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, then a mild foamy or water-based cleanser to wash without drying out the face.

Incorporate a gentle chemical exfoliant containing AHAs or BHAs into your routine to slough off dead skin cells, unclog pores, and promote cell turnover.



Hydrate your skin from within by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Use hydrating skincare products like essences, serums, and ampoules containing hyaluronic acid.

Embrace the Korean skincare philosophy of layering lightweight hydrating products to create a moisture barrier and achieve a glassy complexion.



Treat your skin to sheet masks infused with hydrating and brightening ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C.



Lock in moisture and seal in hydration with a nourishing moisturizer suitable for your skin type. Look for moisturizers formulated with lightweight.

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen helps prevent premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and damage to the skin barrier, ensuring a clear and youthful complexion.