MWC 2024: Lenovo Showcases Transparent Laptop Concept (WATCH)

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Lenovo revealed the world's first transparent laptop-a 17 extravaganza reminiscent of a science fiction film. The ThinkBook translucent Concept has a translucent keyboard region, a floating footpad design, and a borderless screen.

The laptop has a 17 borderless screen with up to 55 per cent transparency when the pixels are set to black and set to black, although the display becomes less transparent when the pixels light up.

The Verge claims that the prototype laptop features a 720p display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.





But in contrast to other high-end models, the Lenovo Thinkpad Transparent features a MicroLED display rather than an AMOLED panel. According to the reports, the MicroLED display is said to have superior image clarity, brightness, transparency, saturation, and transparency when compared to its OLED counterpart.

Its users will also be able to switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen. The laptop is a 'proof of concept', as per the company, and is not expected to be available for sale anytime soon.



Lenovo said that its newest transparent product runs on Windows 11, much like many other high-end solutions, but it did not provide any hardware-related specs. In addition to the translucent display, Lenovo's concept film featured a flat touch keyboard-a projection rather than a physical keyboard-that begins to vanish as soon as the pen is in close proximity to the Thinkbook.



In addition to the concept laptop, the company also unveiled its latest generation of ThinkPad lineup, which includes the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4.