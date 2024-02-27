Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says Russia 'Must Win' War In Embarrassing Gaffe (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being called Joe Biden 2.0 on social media after his latest mishap in Warsaw. The Liberal Party leader was on a visit to Ukraine to showcase his support to Kyiv against Russia. Justin Trudeau then landed in Warsaw and addressed a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart.

Justin Trudeau while answering a question involving Russia said that“Russia should win the war” leaving everyone in the room shocked. Trudeau then quickly realized what he said as he smiled away and corrected himself by saying,“Ukraine must win the war”. The video of the leader's slip of the tongue has gone viral on social media.

US President Joe Biden has had many such tongue slip-ups and hazy memories while talking in public. Hence, many social media users have been comparing Justin Trudeau with Joe Biden and calling him Biden 2.0. The Canadian Prime Minister vocally supported the Ukraine cause in his latest foreign trip.

He expressed his disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused him of executing Alexei Navalny. Trudeau said,“What happened to Alexei Navalny demonstrates that for all that Putin pretends to be strong, he's actually a coward.”

He further said,“We will continue to make sure that the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces - and the people around the world, our allies, who rely on them - will continue to get the equipment and the support they need.” The Canadian government is trying to up its defense spending with many external threats emerging.

Canada which is a part of the NATO alliance is currently spending 1.3 percent of GDP in Defense. NATO mandates alliance countries to spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on Defense. Donald Trump recently hit out at the NATO countries for shying away from spending on Defense.