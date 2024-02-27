Gaganyaan Mission: Four Astronauts Trained At The Same Russian Centre As Rakesh Sharma

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the identities of four astronauts chosen for India's inaugural human space flight mission, Gaganyaan, on Tuesday. At the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thumba, near Kerala's state capital, the prime minister personally bestowed astronaut wings upon them. The selected astronauts include Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla.

What's interesting is that

the four astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission underwent extensive training at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre. This historic facility was where Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut, had trained back in 1984.

They have gained training for the mission in Russia and India since the last five years.

Situated in Star City, north of Moscow, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre is famed for its state-of-the-art facilities. These include comprehensive simulators and a wide range of survival training scenarios, spanning mountains, woodlands, marshes, deserts, the Arctic, and maritime environments.

On April 3, 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma participated in the Soviet Interkosmos program by flying aboard the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft. He holds the distinction of being the sole Indian citizen to venture into space. The Soyuz T-11, carrying Sharma and fellow cosmonauts, successfully docked with the Salyut 7 Orbital Station.

Sharma spent a total of 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes aboard the Salyut 7, during which his team conducted extensive scientific and technical research, including forty-three experimental sessions. Their investigations primarily focused on bio-medicine and remote sensing.

Following their mission, the crew participated in a joint television news conference with officials both in Moscow and with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During the conference, when asked by Gandhi how India appeared from outer space, Sharma famously responded, "Sare Jahan Se Accha" (the best in the world). With Sharma's journey aboard Soyuz T-11, India joined the ranks as the 14th nation to send a human into outer space.

All about the four astronauts named for the Gaganyaan mission

1.

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair of the Indian Air Force earned the prestigious Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy. Commissioned in the fighter stream of the force, Gp Capt Nair is designated as a 'Category A' Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot, boasting approximately 3000 hours of flying experience.

Throughout his career, Gp Capt Nair has piloted a variety of fighter aircraft, including the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32, among others. He is also an alumnus of the United States Staff College and has served as a Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, and the Flying Instructors School (FIS), Tambaram.

Gp Capt Nair has held command over a premier fighter Su-30 Squadron. Born in Thiruvazhiyad, Kerala, on August 26, 1976, he has garnered significant expertise and accolades in his distinguished career.

2. Group Captain Ajit Krishnan

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan is a distinguished recipient of the President's Gold Medal and Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy, akin to Gp Capt Nair. Commissioned in the fighter stream on June 21, 2003, he has served as both a Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot, amassing around 2900 hours of flying experience.

Gp Capt Krishnan has piloted a diverse array of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-27, MiG-29, Jaguar, Dornier, and An-32, among others. Additionally, he is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington.

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on April 19, 1982, Gp Capt Ajit Krishnan has distinguished himself through his dedicated service and expertise in the Indian Air Force.

3.

Group Captain Angad Pratap

Group Captain Angad Pratap, born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (formerly Allahabad) on July 17, 1982, commenced his journey in the Indian Air Force in 2004 as a fighter pilot. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, he has served as both a Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot, accumulating approximately 2000 hours of flying time.

His piloting experience encompasses a range of aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

4.

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. Commissioned on June 17, 2006, in the fighter stream, he holds the distinction of being a Fighter Combat Leader and a Test Pilot, boasting approximately 2000 hours of flying experience. Like his fellow astronauts, Wing Commander Shukla has piloted a variety of aircraft throughout his career.

At Tuesday's event, PM Modi said, "After over 40 years, Indians will be travelling to space again. But this time, the launchpad, rocket and countdown will all be ours."

The Prime Minister expressed pride and satisfaction in the fact that the majority of components utilized in the Gaganyaan human flight mission are manufactured in India. Additionally, he underscored the significant role played by women in the nation's space program, emphasizing that missions such as Chandrayaan (the moon mission) and Gaganyaan would not have been achievable without their valuable contributions and active participation.

Modi highlighted that India's achievements in the space sector are not only fostering a scientific mindset among the country's youth but are also positioning it as a vibrant global player in the 21st century. These achievements showcase significant progress across various sectors and contribute to India's emergence as a dynamic force on the world stage.

The Prime Minister was present at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) to inaugurate three significant technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The projects include 'PSLV Integration Facility' at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

The objective of the Gaganyaan mission is to showcase ISRO's human spaceflight capability by sending a crew of three members into a 400km orbit for a three-day mission, ensuring their safe return. The final mission will accommodate only three astronauts in its crew.