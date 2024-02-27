Who Is Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Gaganyaan Mission's Astronaut From Kerala?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 27)

announced the names of four test pilots selected for India's maiden manned space mission, Gaganyaan. In a proud moment for Kerala, the list includes

Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, a native of Palakkad's Nenmara.

Group Captains Ajith Krishnan, Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla are the other members of the mission team. The prime minister personally bestowed astronaut wings upon them.

PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled (WATCH)

Who is Prasanth B Nair?

Prasanth is a Group Captain in the Air Force and a pilot of the Sukhoi fighter aircraft. He is the son of Valampil Balakrishnan and Koolanghaat Pramila.

He enrolled in NSS Engineering College, Palakkad, and thereafter entered the National Defence Academy (NDA). In June 1999, after completing his training at the academy, he received his commission in the Air Force.

With first-class honours from the US Air Command and Staff College and the "Sword of Honour" from the Hyderabad Air Force Academy in 1998, Nair is a distinguished graduate.

During their 18-month training programme in Russia, Nair supervised the group of pilots chosen for the Gaganyan mission. To

be ready for the historic mission, the team proceeded to prepare at the Human Space Centre in Bengaluru.



Commissioned in the fighter stream of the force, Gp Capt Nair is designated as a 'Category A' Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot, boasting approximately 3000 hours of flying experience.

Throughout his career, Gp Capt Nair has piloted a variety of fighter aircraft, including the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32, among others. He is also an alumnus of the United States Staff College and has served as a Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, and the Flying Instructors School (FIS), Tambaram.

Though his family members were in Thiruvananthapuram to witness the PM unveiling the names of the astronauts, Nair's neighbours and friends could not contain their excitement.

Nair's house in Nenmara seemed to remain closed, but neighbours, people's representatives, and news channel reporters gathered in front of it to share their happiness over the unique achievement.

PM Modi formally introduced the chosen quartet at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

These individuals have undergone rigorous training at Bengaluru's astronaut training facility, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey.

The Prime Minister said that they are four forces that encompass the aspirations of 1.4 billion people in the country.

Also read: Gaganyaan mission: All about the 4 IAF officers who were bestowed 'astronaut wings' by PM Modi

The selection process for these astronauts has been meticulous, starting with numerous candidates and narrowing down to 12 test pilots after initial evaluations at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) under the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru. Following multiple rounds of assessments, IAM and ISRO shortlisted the final four candidates for the prestigious mission.

The Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2025, aims to propel humans into space, positioning them in a Low Earth Orbit approximately 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface for a three-day mission. Employing an LVM3 rocket equipped with diverse propulsion systems, including solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages, the mission represents a historic leap in India's space exploration endeavours.

Also read: Gaganyaan mission: Four astronauts trained at the same Russian centre as Rakesh Sharma