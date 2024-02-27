Maharashtra Speaker Orders SIT Probe Against Activist Manoj Jarange Over 'Fadnavis Trying To Kill Me' Remark

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the recent statements made by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised the issue in the lower house, demanding an investigation into the provocative language used by Jarange, who accused Fadnavis of attempting to kill him.

Jarange claimed that the government was trying to defame him, orchestrating a hunger strike and attempting to poison him through saline. The Maratha activist vowed to march to Mumbai and protest outside Fadnavis' residence.

Shelar argued that such language inciting violence has no place in a democracy and questioned the mastermind behind Jarange's actions, alleging a conspiracy to unsettle Maharashtra and malign the Maratha community. Fadnavis responded, stating that he has no complaints against Jarange and emphasized the Maratha community's support for him. The Deputy CM expressed a commitment to finding the mastermind behind the accusations and stressed the importance of a probe.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde warned Jarange not to test the patience of the Maharashtra government. Jarange, in response to Shinde's comments, questioned why the notification for the quota of Marathas' relatives had not been implemented and accused Shinde of not listening to Deputy CM Fadnavis.

On another front, the Maharashtra Police registered a case against Jarange under various IPC sections for allegedly instigating people to block a road in Beed, causing traffic snarls. Despite the legislature passing a bill providing 10% reservation for Marathas, Jarange continues to demand OBC quota status and the conversion of the notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law.

