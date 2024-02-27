WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Capitals' bowler Arundhati Reddy has incurred a 10% match fee fine for violating the Women's Premier League (WPL) code of conduct in relation to on-field behavior during the match against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. Despite contributing to Delhi Capitals' nine-wicket victory with a wicket against the Warriorz at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday night, the 26-year-old was penalised for admitting to a Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL's Code of Conduct.
This offense pertains to the use of language, actions, or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal. The Match Referee's decision for Level 1 breaches is deemed final and binding, as stated by the WPL. The specific details of the breach were not further elaborated in the statement.
"Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL's Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match.
"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added, without elaborating further," it added.
