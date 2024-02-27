'Is Congress An Honest Party?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 'NO' Despite Alliance; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a jibe at alliance partner Congress at the News 9 Global Summit on Tuesday leaving political watchers confused. Bhagwant Mann who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fortified their alliance with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Despite a dispute in the seat-sharing formula, AAP and Congress decided to get together and set their differences aside to take on their common enemy - Narendra Modi (BJP). Within just a few days of the AAP and Congress alliance, cracks have started appearing courtesy of some public statements.

While speaking on the News9 Global Summit, the Punjab Chief Minister was asked by the anchors,“Is Congress an honest party? Bhagwant Mann's reply stumped everyone in the news event as he said Congress is a corrupt party. The 50-year-old justified his point by claiming the big scams Congress did while in power.

He also revealed that the ancestors were victims of Congress rule for 60 years. The infighting among the I.N.D.I.A alliance has been going on ever since the alliance was launched last year. Despite sweeping differences, the Congress and Samajwadi Party forced an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and Rahul Gandhi's Congress agreed on a 4-3 seat-sharing formula. However, despite the alliance coming into the picture in Delhi, there are a lot of challenges ahead with the functioning of the alliance. Uniting both party workers who have been fighting each other for almost a decade will be the biggest challenge on the ground.