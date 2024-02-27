La Liga President Javier Tebas Hints At Mbappe's Alleged Signing With Real Madrid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an interview with COPE, La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed a strong belief that Kylian Mbappe has already inked a deal with Real Madrid. The 25-year-old's contract with PSG is set to conclude at the end of the season, and he has communicated his intention to leave the French champions.

PSG appears to have acknowledged Mbappe's departure, with manager Luis Enrique hinting at the forward's exit over the past weekend. Tebas, known for his openness about Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid, now suggests that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner might have already formalized his agreement with the Spanish club.

“I have the feeling that Mbappe has signed for Real Madrid,” stated Tebas in his conversation with COPE. Regarding the impact of Mbappe's arrival on La Liga, he added,“He'll be another star in La Liga like [Jude] Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., [Antoine] Griezmann, and [Robert] Lewandowski.”

Reports indicate that negotiations between Mbappe and Real Madrid are in the advanced stages, with a deal largely agreed upon. The Frenchman is expected to command a salary ranging from €19-22 million, inclusive of bonuses, and a substantial signing bonus exceeding €120 million. Additionally, a Ballon d'Or clause worth €15 million is said to be included in his contract.

Despite the significant financial commitment, Real Madrid is reportedly well within its salary cap, requiring no player sales to accommodate Mbappe on their roster. Tebas had earlier noted Madrid's strong financial position, stating,“Financially, they are very reactive. At the moment, their financial results are very good and they can spend much more than they spend. Madrid has been very prudent financially and has prepared for the signing of Mbappe. Their strategy is not short-term. They don't have to sell anyone to afford Mbappe. They really don't.”

