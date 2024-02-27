               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif To Prachi Desai; Actors Elevate Style Game


2/27/2024 2:00:26 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Katrina Kaif to Prachi Desai to Sonu Sood and others were spotted in the city in their glamorous outfits. Let's check out their outfits

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a white jacket and white pants at Mumbai airport

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan was spotted in a white t-shirt and black pants at Bandra

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was papped at Mumbai airport in an ice-blue sweatshirt and light coloured denims

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai was spotted in a ice-blue shirt and blue denim pants in the city

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty was papped in a black ensemble in the city

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol was papped wearing a black shirt and blue jeans as he posed for the paps

