SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif to Prachi Desai; actors elevate style game

Katrina Kaif to Prachi Desai to Sonu Sood and others were spotted in the city in their glamorous outfits. Let's check out their outfits
Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a white jacket and white pants at Mumbai airport
Arbaaz Khan was spotted in a white t-shirt and black pants at Bandra
Sonu Sood was papped at Mumbai airport in an ice-blue sweatshirt and light coloured denims
Prachi Desai was spotted in a ice-blue shirt and blue denim pants in the city
Suniel Shetty was papped in a black ensemble in the city
Bobby Deol was papped wearing a black shirt and blue jeans as he posed for the paps
