Rajya Sabha Election 2024: BJP Secures 8 Seats In UP, Congress Triumphs With 3 Seats In Karnataka

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Rajya Sabha elections for 15 seats witnessed 41 out of 56 candidates securing victory unopposed, as no opposition was fielded against them. The elections for these seats were particularly intense in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, where several prominent figures secured their positions.

The Rajya Sabha operates on a six-year term, with elections occurring every two years for 33% of the seats. Presently, the Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 members, and the retirement of 50 members is scheduled for April 2, while another six will retire on April 3.

Among the notable figures who emerged victorious without facing opposition are former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Ashok Chavan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and L Murugan. The elections in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh were keenly watched.

Uttar Pradesh:

In a jubilant celebration in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders and supporters rejoice as the party emerges victorious in 8 out of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the state. The Samajwadi Party secured 2 seats.

Karnataka:

Karnataka witnessed competition for its four Rajya Sabha seats, and among the five candidates in the fray, Congress secured three seats, and BJP clinched one through cross-voting. Congress candidates Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar, and Syed Naseer Hussain emerged victorious, while BJP's Narayana Bhandage secured a Rajya Sabha seat.

Himachal Pradesh:

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress was poised to win the single Rajya Sabha seat, with senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the candidate. However,

BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan emerged victorious in the lone Rajya Sabha seat.