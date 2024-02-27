Army Aspirant Ends Life Leaving ‘Miss You Indian Army’ Message On Instagram

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) An Army aspirant identified as Dinesh Kharol (18) committed suicide by hanging himself with a muffler at the hostel of Udaan Defence Academy located on Zanana Road in the Christian Ganj area in Ajmer.

Kharol was preparing to crack the Army entrance exam for the last one year, investigating officer Sumer Singh said on Tuesday.

In fact, a day before the suicide, he shared a post on instagram which said, "Miss You Indian Army."

Singh said the deceased was a resident of Kharolwas village in Nagaur district. Late on Monday evening, the hostel authorities informed the police that Kharol's room was locked from inside and no one was opening the door.

The police reached the spot and broke open the door, only to find Kharol hanging from the noose of the muffler.

His friends told the police that they studied and played together on Monday morning. However, Kharol did not come to eat dinner.

After dinner, his friends went to his room which was locked from inside. After he did not open the door, his friends contacted the hostel operator who informed the police.

His friends said that after completing a 1,600m race on Sunday, Dinesh made a reel and shared the post on Instagram with the caption: "Miss you Indian Army."