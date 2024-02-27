Rajasthan Police Shaves Heads Of Rape Accused, Parades Them On Road

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) In a unique action, Rajasthan Police on Tuesday shaved bald the rapists who had brutally attacked a rape survivor in Kotputli-Behror district on Saturday, and paraded them on the road.

The accused had made a brutal attack on a rape victim in Kotputli Behror after she refused to withdraw rape complaint against them.

Kotputli Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohit Sankhla and SHO Rajesh Meena stood with their team when the accused were being paraded on the road.

The accused Mahesh, alias Mahipal, 22 and Rahul Gurjar, 19 were made to walk for about a kilometre in Ghantaghar Chowk market of Kotputli, wearing torn clothes.

Meanwhile, the third main accused Rajendra Yadav, 33, is admitted in SMS Hospital after his legs were amputated in an accident on railway tracks when he was running on them to escape the police.