Three Opposition Mlas Sit With BJP Members In Bihar Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) Three opposition MLAs in Bihar, including two from the Congress, went over and sat with the BJP members inside the Assembly on Tuesday.

The development came during the budget session of the Assembly when Congress MLAs Sidhartha Saurav and Murari Gautam and RJD MLA Sangeeta Kumar went over to the BJP camp during the house proceedings on Tuesday.

Toi recall, three RJD MLAs -- Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahalad Yadav -- had left the party and joined the BJP during the no-confidence motion on February 12.

Sidhartha Saurav was the one who did not go to Hyderabad before the no-confidence motion was moved earlier this month.

When asked about sitting in the BJP camp, Saurav said that he is inspired by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am inspired by the policies of PM Narendra Modi. He is doing a lot of work in the country. Hence, I have decided to join the BJP,” Saurav said.

Following the development, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said:“Our party will take legal action against the two MLAs. They are traitors.”

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said:“The RJD started horse-trading in Bihar. This is just the beginning. Just wait and watch. More opposition MLAs will join the BJP.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the development, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the BJP will keep giving 'khilona' (toys) to those who were talking about 'khela' (game), taking an indirect dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had used the term 'khela' ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led government on February 12.

“Those who said about 'khela' in the past, we will give 'khilona' to them from time to time,” Choudhary said.