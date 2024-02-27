Andhra CM Urges YSRCP Cadres To Work For Clean Sweep In Assembly, LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 27 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday gave a route map on poll preparedness to the party cadres, asking them to work like an army to make a clean sweep of all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections.

Stating that the next 45 days are going to be very crucial, the Chief Minister directed the party cadres to explain to the people about the good works done for them by the YSRCP government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing a party meeting titled 'We are ready and our booths are ready' at Mangalagiri.

Party MLAs, regional and constituency coordinators, district and mandal unit presidents and constituency, mandal and secretariat-level conveners from 175 Assembly constituencies attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that among all the political parties in the country, YSRCP is the only one that has credibility among the people as it has implemented 99 per cent of its election promises, which is a matter of pride for the party cadre.

Alleging that TDP President Chandrababu Naidu had defaulted on the promises of farm loan waiver to the tune of Rs 87,612 crore and also threw the party manifesto into the dustbin after the 2014 elections, Jagan Reddy claimed that because of this the TDP faced a humiliating defeat in the 2019 elections.

The Chief Minister further said that he had bluntly rejected the party leaders' advice to make the promise of farm loan waiver as it was impracticable to implement the same.

He said that, as the party president, he should only make promises that could be implemented in reality.

Claiming that 99 per cent of the promises made in the 2019 manifesto have been implemented, the Chief Minister said that the government disbursed Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT welfare schemes in full transparency in the last 58 months.

He added that Rs 1,400 crore was disbursed to 83,000 families in Kuppam constituency alone, which has about 87,000 households.

Kuppam is the constituency represented by Chandrababu Naidu.

He asked the party cadre to publicise and tell people that 93.23 per cent of the people in Kuppam constituency have received welfare benefits to stress upon the credibility of the party in implementing welfare schemes without any bias.

The booth-level committees should play a more proactive role by meeting people at least five times before the elections, he told the party cadres, adding that they should explain about the welfare benefits people have received through DBT and non-DBT schemes in the last 57 months and seek their blessings.