Naval Exercise 'MILAN 2024' Concludes With Grand Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 27 Feb (IANS) Naval exercise 'Sea Phase of MILAN 2024' concluded on Tuesday with a grand ceremony onboard INS Vikrant.

The Navy said that this edition of MILAN witnessed participation of 35 units including ships, submarines and aircraft.

“At least 13 ships and one aircraft from friendly foreign countries participated in the event,” the Navy said.

It said that the event culminated with a closing ceremony conducted in a unique manner, wherein all 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam and the Commanding Officers assembled onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for discussions.

“Navy's participation included both aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. All units undertook a series of complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare including exercises against asymmetric threats,” the Navy said.

It said that all the major exercises included surface firings, complex anti-air shoots, advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare exercises with Indian Navy submarines, air defence exercises against fighters, extensive operations of ship borne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions including fueling from navy tankers.