(MENAFN- Baystreet) Zoom Video's Stock Jumps 13% On Strong Earnings

Block Stock Surges After Strong 2023 ResultsEtsy Stock Suffers Post-Earnings DipRivian's Stock Has Been Falling Like a Rock This YearTSMC Opens Chip Factory In Japan As It Expands Beyond Taiwan Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, February 27, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

U.S. Forecast To Make 20% Of World's Microchips By 2030 By 2030, the U.S. could produce 20% of the world's most advanced microchips and semiconductors, according to American Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.The U.S. currently produces no microchips or semiconductors and instead relies on offshore manufacturing in countries such as Taiwan and South Korea, noted Raimondo, who was speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.However, the U.S. government is looking to rectify the current situation, having allocated $39 billion U.S. through the“Chips Act” to develop domestic microchip and semiconductor manufacturing.Raimondo likened efforts to develop chip manufacturing within the U.S. to thespace race and said that the world is too reliant on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) to make the advanced chips used for artificial intelligence (A.I.), military weapons, and other applications.Although the U.S. leads the world in designing microchips and developing A.I. technologies, it doesn't manufacture or package any chips or semiconductors.Since 2022, the U.S. private sector has announced $200 billion U.S. in semiconductor manufacturing investments.Intel (INTC) is currently building a microchip manufacturing facility in Ohio and Taiwan Semiconductor is building a site in Arizona.In her remarks, Raimondo said that government funding needs to focus on projects that will be operational by 2030, calling domestic chip production a matter of national security.Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures more than 80% of all the microchips and semiconductors in the world.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks