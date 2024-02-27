(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.S. Forecast To Make 20% Of World's Microchips By 2030

Zoom Video's Stock Jumps 13% On Strong Earnings The stock of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is up 13% after the video conference company reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations.Zoom announced earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 U.S. compared to $1.15 U.S. that was expected among analysts.Revenue in Q4 2023 totaled $1.15 billion U.S. versus $1.13 billion U.S. that had been anticipated. Sales were up 3% from a year earlier.At the end of last year, Zoom had 220,400 enterprise customers, up from 219,700 at the end of the previous third quarter.In terms of guidance, Zoom said it expects $1.18 U.S. to $1.20 U.S. in EPS on $1.125 billion U.S. in revenue, which would represent year-over-year growth of about 2%.Analysts had been looking for $1.13 in earnings and sales of $1.13 billion U.S. for Q1 of this year.While Zoom soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, registering revenue growth of more than 100% for five straight quarters, the company has since struggled and is now seeing single-digit growth.Before today (Feb. 27), Zoom's stock had declined 14% over the last 12 months to trade at $63.12 U.S. per share.

