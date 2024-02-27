(MENAFN- Baystreet)
U.S. Forecast To Make 20% Of World's Microchips By 2030
Block Stock Surges After Strong 2023 Results
Etsy Stock Suffers Post-Earnings Dip
Rivian's Stock Has Been Falling Like a Rock This Year
TSMC Opens Chip Factory In Japan As It Expands Beyond Taiwan Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Zoom Video's Stock Jumps 13% On Strong Earnings The stock of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is up 13% after the video conference company reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations.
Zoom announced earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 U.S. compared to $1.15 U.S. that was expected among analysts.
Revenue in Q4 2023 totaled $1.15 billion U.S. versus $1.13 billion U.S. that had been anticipated. Sales were up 3% from a year earlier.
At the end of last year, Zoom had 220,400 enterprise customers, up from 219,700 at the end of the previous third quarter.
In terms of guidance, Zoom said it expects $1.18 U.S. to $1.20 U.S. in EPS on $1.125 billion U.S. in revenue, which would represent year-over-year growth of about 2%.
Analysts had been looking for $1.13 in earnings and sales of $1.13 billion U.S. for Q1 of this year.
While Zoom soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, registering revenue growth of more than 100% for five straight quarters, the company has since struggled and is now seeing single-digit growth.
Before today (Feb. 27), Zoom's stock had declined 14% over the last 12 months to trade at $63.12 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN27022024000212011056ID1107906304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.