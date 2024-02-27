(MENAFN- Baystreet) Macy's To Close 150 Stores As Earnings Disappoint

Stock Breaking News Alerts: Buy the Pelosi Positions

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) added over $6 billion in market capitalization, adding $20.69 a share on 323.1 million shares outstanding. Investors hurried to buy PANW stock when they learned that Nancy Pelosi had taken a position.

Palo Alto offers data protection and cybersecurity. Its platform subscription fees, however, are unattractive to customers. The firm risks losing customer loyalty.

Zoom Communications (ZM), a former pandemic fad stock, will rise 10% today after posting revenue growing by 2.7% to $1.15 billion. For Q1/2025, Zoom will post non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.18 to $1.20. In Q4, it posted a $1.42 EPS (non-GAAP).

In the automotive sector, Tesla's (TSLA) rebound may encourage investors to buy Ford (F) at a bargain. However, its F-150 gas-powered and Lightning EV pickup shipment delay is a serious concern. The units failed quality checks. Although the firm continues to have quality issues, recalls are more costly for the firm.

Chinese EV maker Li Auto (LI) may settle back to $40 after yesterday's 18.79% rally. The firm posted another strong quarter.

In the hot AI sector, traders who bought Micron (MU) stock will need to see the stock follow-through higher today. The HBM3E memory for AI servers is a catalyst. Still, even though it consumes 30% less power, that is not a selling point. Memory is not the biggest component that consumes the most power. Graphic card chips draw substantial electricity.







