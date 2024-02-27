Kuwait Cabinet Sets April 4 For Next Parliament Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft decree inviting voters to elect National Assembly (parliament) members on April 4, 2024, and referred it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Head of the Local Affairs Sector and Government Spokesman Amer Al-Ajmi. The spokesman made the statement to KUNA following a cabinet meeting, presided over by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. (end) aa

