Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Presents Its 2023 Annual Report

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with Article 14 of the Constitutional Law of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, "On the Commissioner for Human Rights
(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the report of the
Ombudsperson on the protection of human rights in the country for
2023 has been prepared, Azernews reports, citing the Ombudsman's
Office.
“No later than 2 months after the end of the current year, the
Ombudsperson submits the annual report to the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and presents the report to the Milli
Majlis.
The annual report is also sent to the Cabinet of Ministers, the
Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, and the Prosecutor
General.
The report of the Commissioner for Human Rights was submitted to
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and sent to the
relevant state institutions on February 27, 2024, in accordance
with the procedure established by the Constitutional Law.
The report for 2023 reflects the activities of the Ombudsperson
in the field of restoration of human rights and freedoms enshrined
in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in the
international treaties to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a
party and violated by governmental and municipal bodies and
officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan, prevention of human rights
violations, the results of awareness raising and
scientific-analytical activity, cooperation with the public and
civil society institutions, international relations, as well as
proposals and recommendations aimed at more effective provision of
human and civil rights and freedoms.
After hearing the report in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, it will be published in the media for the general
public,” the office said.
MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107906267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.