West Uses Armenia For Another War In South Caucasus

Elnur Enveroglu
In the last few months, the anti-Azerbaijani hysteria in the
Western media, as well as the statements presented under the name
of "Azerbaijan's attack plan on Yerevan", have started to
intensify. The forces interested in this matter, especially the
organizations in the West, are trying to draw attention to the
South Caucasus by exaggerating it. With this, the organizations
also aim to create a supposedly "just cause" for the West to arm
Armenia, as well as to outdo the Azerbaijani side in various
negotiations. In a word, the purpose of spreading propaganda about
"Azerbaijan as a threat to Armenia" in the Western media is to
prepare public opinion for the planned provocation.
In such a case, France is thinking of uniting the efforts of all
revanchist forces in Armenia and abroad for a provocative war. It
is no coincidence that during Pashinyan's last visit to Paris,
Macron brought him together with Mourad Papazyan, co-chairman of
the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France.
However, it is not surprising that Papazyan has been banned from
entering Armenia for many years. It can be concluded that France is
trying to "reconcile" Pashinyan with Dashnaks and revanchist
forces.
Arming Armenia is the main step in preparation for war. At the
moment, France has taken over this process and given weapons
manufactured in France and India under French license. Training of
the Armenian infantry and infantry units of the French military
indicates the steps taken in this direction.
The provocations that the West wants to carry out together with
Armenia do not end there. Placing the EU mission on the border with
Azerbaijan, collecting intelligence information about Azerbaijan,
the arrival of the French general at the border, "binocular
diplomacy", sending spies to the territory and similar operations,
as a result, clearly manifest that France has a greater appetite
for the South Caucasus.
However, France sees that its plans are not successful in the
way it wants to be in Azerbaijan. For example, in the West and in
Armenia, against the background of the propaganda of "Azerbaijan
preparing to attack", the firing of the positions of the
Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zangilan and the wounding of
our serviceman, the continuous violation of the ceasefire on the
conventional border, and provocations in the direction of
Nakhchivan are part of the plan of Europe, especially France. Of
course, the goal is to escalate the situation and blame Azerbaijan
for what happened as a result. Of course, Azerbaijan does not
respond to these provocations, as the consequences are quite
predictable. In this regard, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry clearly
stated in its statement: "We declare that the Azerbaijan
Army Units did not open fire from the mentioned direction, and in
order to ensure sustainable stability on the conditional border, no
retaliatory actions related to the opposite side's provocation were
taken.”
It is clear that throughout history, Armenia, which has been a
tool for the forces interested in the South Caucasus, has been used
to create tension in the geography where they live.
Armenians also played a leading role in the overthrow of the
Ottoman state. In short, Armenians served the same principle at the
beginning and at the end of the 20th century and threatened the
security of the region at all times. History is repeating itself,
this time, the West is trying to create tension in the South
Caucasus through Armenia. The long-term goal is to intensify the
situation in the region, open a new front against Russia and take
Russia's place.
The French defence minister's visit to Armenia coincides with
Pashinyan's harsh accusations against Russia and his announcement
that his activities in the CSTO have been frozen.
Armenia only expresses the words of the West, that is, the words
spoken about peace are just a breath released into the air. As long
as Yerevan will implement its theses under the dictates of France
and Europe, the security problem in the South Caucasus will remain
on the agenda.
