Zelensky Lands In Saudi Arabia On Official Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has arrived in Saudi Arabia.
That's according to the president's posting on Facebook , seen by Ukrinform.
“I have arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue our regular dialogue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Zelensky wrote.
The first topic of talks is Ukraine's Peace Formula, Zelensky stated, recalling that last year, Jeddah hosted an“effective” meeting of advisors to discuss its implementation.
"We are now nearing the first Peace Summit and rely on Saudi Arabia's ongoing active support," Zelensky noted.
Another topic set to be discussed is the return of prisoners of war and deportees from Russia as the Kingdom's leadership has already“contributed” to the release of Ukrainians in the past, Zelensky wrote, expressing hope that this meeting will also yield results.
"We will also discuss promising areas of economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction," Zelensky concluded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky said the exact number of Ukrainians held by Russia remains unclear but Ukraine and its partners must do their utmost to bring every captured Ukrainian home.
