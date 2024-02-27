Russia Loses Second Su-34 Over Ukraine Since Day-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down a second Su-34 fighter-bomber within a day.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk , who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"At around 14:00, we engaged another Su-34. The area is the same! The target is the same type! With such losses of combat and specialized aircraft, the Russians should consider, at least for a while, suspending their "airborne meat grinder assaults", Oleshchuk said. Read also:
France indirectly confirms it eyes possibility of donating warplane
s to Ukraine
As reported earlier, another Su-34 fighter-bomber was downed over eastern Ukraine's warzone on Tuesday morning.
Since February 17, Ukraine shot down four Su-34s and two Su-35s. Also, on February 23, Ukraine's S-200 missile hit a highly valuable A-50 long-range radar detection plane, of which Russia had under a dozen at the outset of the invasion, which brought the number of destroyed planes of this type to three.
