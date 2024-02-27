Moh: Eye Injuries Down By 95.8 Pct During Natآ'l Days Compared To Last Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that the number of cases received by the ophthalmology departments of public hospitals went down 95.8 pct compared to last year.

Chairman of the the ministry's council of ophthalmology departments Dr. Ahmad Al-Foderi said in a press conference on Tuesday that ophthalmology departments throughout the country's governorates received 14 cases of eye injuries, compared to 331 cases during 2023's national celebrations.

He added that the cases received were: one in Al-Bahar Ophthalmology Center, five in Al-Adan hospital, seven in Al-Jahra hospital, and one in Al-Farwaniya hospital. Jaber Hospital and Shamiya Health Center recorded no eye injuries.

Dr. Al-Foderi applauded the efforts by the state authorities of securing the celebrations and keeping them civilized and ridding them of the negative aspects that could cause harm. He made note of the Kuwaiti people's awareness and adherence to the legal framework which had a positive effect in lowering the number of eye injuries.

In that regard, Dr. Al-Foderi thanked all the medical staff of various ophthalmology departments for being fully prepared for any emergency during the national holidays. (end)

