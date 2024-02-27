Egypt, Iran Agree To Intensify Efforts To Push For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Iran agreed on Tuesday to intensify efforts to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to uphold the consistent flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in the area, in line with pertinent UN Security Council resolutions.

According to a statement released by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Iranian counterpart, Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland.

The statement outlined that the discussion primarily focused on the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the grave consequences of persistent Israeli assaults and the dire humanitarian situation facing the Palestinian populace.

The ministers reiterated their unequivocal opposition to any initiatives targeting the displacement of Palestinians from their territories and seeking to undermine the Palestinian cause.

Shoukry emphasized that the intricacies of the region's crises pose a threat to stability for all its inhabitants, adding that Egypt is profoundly concerned about the escalating conflict's potential spread throughout the region, which could have grave repercussions for the security and stability of several Arab neighboring nations.

He conveyed Egypt's profound apprehension regarding the escalation of military tensions in the southern Red Sea region, leading to an unprecedented threat to international shipping routes in one of its vital corridors as the escalation directly jeopardizes the interests of numerous countries, Egypt included.

Addressing this situation necessitates collaborative efforts from all regional nations to bolster peace, and eradicate sources of tension and conflict in the area, added Shoukry.

The two ministers also discussed their bilateral relations as well as various cases of common interests.

The 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council kicked off in Geneva on 26 February until 5 April 2024, to explore and discuss various human rights cases, including civil rights, politics, economics, social, culture and health

Kuwait's delegation, headed by the Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, participates in the session's activities on 26-27 of February. (end)

