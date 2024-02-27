India, France Seek Closer Defense, Security Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- India and France on Tuesday discussed ways to boost defense and security ties and strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two armies.

The Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Chief of Army Staff of French Army General Pierre Schill who is on a visit to India from 27 to 29 February met Indian Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior military leaders and discussed various contemporary issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies.

The French Chief of Army Staff will be interacting with defence industry representatives and senior military commanders, in addition to various other programs.

"The visit by General Pierre Schill highlights the shared commitment of France and India to strengthen their strategic collaboration across defence, security, and technology," the statement said.

Both countries are committed to regional stability and international security and bilateral visits and various exercises between Indian and French militaries epitomise the longstanding bond between the armed forces, the statement added. (end)

