(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait gov't spokesman: Forthcoming National Assembly elections are to be held on April 4, 2024
MENAFN27022024000071011013ID1107906243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.