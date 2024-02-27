Jordan Partakes In International Educational Tourism Exhibition In Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 27 (Petra) -- Jordan participated in the EDUGATE exhibition on educational tourism in Cairo through a special pavilion prepared by the Tourism Promotion Authority in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.The Jordanian universities, Al-Balqa Applied University, Amman National University, Al-Zaytoonah University, Asharq Al-Awsat University, Jerash University, Aqaba Technology University, the Jordanian Academy for Maritime Studies and the Royal Jordanian Aviation Academy participated.Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafzah, discussed the universities' ability to promote themselves and the specialisations and fields of knowledge they offer as meeting the regional and international markets' needs.