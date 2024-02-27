               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan Postal Savings Fund, Philadelphia University Sign Agreement


2/27/2024 10:02:51 AM

Amman, February 27 (Petra) -- The Jordan Postal Savings Fund (JPSF) Tuesday signed an agreement with Philadelphia University to "raise the level of services provided to students."
According to a statement, the agreement signed by the JPSF Director General, Fadi Shanaa, and the President of the University, Abdullah Jarrah, aims to provide payment facilities for the costs of fees and credit hours for all specialisations in concessional installments.

