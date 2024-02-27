Jordan Postal Savings Fund, Philadelphia University Sign Agreement

Amman, February 27 (Petra) -- The Jordan Postal Savings Fund (JPSF) Tuesday signed an agreement with Philadelphia University to "raise the level of services provided to students."According to a statement, the agreement signed by the JPSF Director General, Fadi Shanaa, and the President of the University, Abdullah Jarrah, aims to provide payment facilities for the costs of fees and credit hours for all specialisations in concessional installments.

