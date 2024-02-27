JCC, JHCO Launch Campaign To Provide Ramadan Meals To Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.27 (Petra) - Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), in coordination with Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), announced launch of "Share Ramadan Iftar" (fast-breaking evening meal) Campaign to Gaza people, who suffer a brutal Israeli aggression.During his meeting Tuesday with JHCO Secretary-General, Dr. Hussein Shibli at the Chamber's headquarters, JCC President, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, said the Kingdom's commercial and service sector looks forward to providing support and assistance during Ramadan to the Gaza people.Haj Tawfiq noted "the least duty to Gaza people is to share Ramadan meals, which reflects Jordan's humanitarian positions led by His Majesty King Abdullah II."As a result of the Israeli brutal and barbaric aggression, he said Gaza Strip is battling threat of famine and most Gazans are suffering from hunger, adding that their suffering will double if the brutal aggression continues and access of humanitarian aid is restricted.Haj Tawfiq also said Gaza's urgent needs to provide treatment, medicine, medical supplies and shelter will increase.Haj Tawfiq expressed Jordanian commercial and service sector's appreciation and pride for the airdrop operation carried out by Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- the Arab Army under the King's guidance, which was described as "the largest airdrop" of direct food aid to the Gaza residents.Additionally, Haj Tawfiq affirmed JCC's readiness to implement any JHCO's idea or proposal, depending on future circumstances and data, aimed to alleviate burden on Gaza families, whether by establishing mobile food kitchens, or providing ready-made homes for shelter.