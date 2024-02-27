Jaya Prada Declared Absconder By Rampur Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Rampur (UP), Feb 27 (IANS) Actor and former MP Jaya Prada has been declared to be "absconding" by a special court in UP's Rampur after she failed to appear for hearings for two cases against her.
The cases pertains to the violation of the election code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where she was a BJP candidate.
Despite being issued non-bailable warrants seven times, Jaya Prada did not present herself before the court.
The MP MLA special court, presided over by judge Shobhit Bansal, has now directed the Superintendent of Police to form a special team under a Deputy SP's leadership to ensure her presence in court by March 6.
This legal provision is invoked when an accused person fails to appear in court despite warrants, leading to a proclamation procedure to ensure their attendance.
Jaya Prada became a Rajya Sabha MP and then a Lok Sabha MP. She joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.
MENAFN27022024000231011071ID1107906154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.