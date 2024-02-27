Municipality Minister Attends Ministerial Meeting Of World's Date Producing Nations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Qatar participated in the Conference of Agricultural Ministers of the World's Date Producing and Processing Countries in the United Arab Emirates with a delegation headed by Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.

The two-day ministerial conference aims to strengthen and coordinate regional and international efforts made regarding the future of date palm cultivation and others, through developing and adopting an international framework strategy and establishing a specialized financing fund to ensure the implementation of this strategy to achieve the sustainability of date palm cultivation and the efficiency and quality of its production.

HE the Minister of Municipality, and the accompanying delegation, participated in the honouring ceremony of the winners of the 16th Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation 2024 in the presence of HE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the award Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and a number of Their Excellencies Ministers of Agriculture in countries producing and processing dates.