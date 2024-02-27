Palestinian Envoy Values Jordan's Aid Airdrops In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.27 (Petra) -Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan, Atallah Khairy, praised airdrop operation of relief aid carried out by Royal Jordanian Air Force planes Monday in various areas of the Gaza Strip.In a statement to "Petra" Tuesday, the envoy said the aid came under the King's direct guidance and supervision to provide relief to Palestinian people in Gaza, which suffers Israeli genocidal war and an absolute siege that almost causes a true famine, threatening lives of 2.5 million people Palestinians in the coastal enclave.Khairy added that this Royal initiative also comes to provide relief to the Gaza people, who are facing the risk of death and starvation and alleviate their suffering, which is worsening daily as a result of the ongoing barbaric Israeli military aggression for the fifth consecutive month.Additionally, the diplomat stated that the "highly appreciated" Royal relief efforts coincide with the King's political and diplomatic efforts at all regional and international levels to stop Israel's barbaric war against the Palestinian people in Gaza.Khairy pointed out that the Palestinian people in Gaza receive Jordanian relief aid with all "great" respect, appreciation and joy.Khairy said Royal efforts in support and assistance to the Palestinian people, especially in these difficult circumstances, have had a "remarkable" impact on the political, diplomatic, legal and judicial fields, and in various international forums.Khairy noted that airdrops of food, medical and other aid have become a "standard" Jordanian tradition, representing a "special" Jordanian success in overcoming Israeli obstacles that prevent relief aid from reaching the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza and an "important" step to end embargo imposed on Gaza.