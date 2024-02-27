Princess Sumaya Opens SHETECHS Forum To Boost Women In Tech In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) -- Her Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, inaugurated the "SHETECHS" Forum on Tuesday.The event, aimed at empowering women in the information and communications technology sector, is being held in 2024 and is orchestrated by the Women's Empowerment Unit at the ICT Association of Jordan "int@j".Under the theme "Amplifying Business Growth through Women in Tech," the forum marks a continuation of "Int@j" Association's efforts to enhance the role and conditions of women's participation in the digital economy.This initiative is supported by the German Development Agency as part of a project to encourage micro, small, and medium enterprises.The forum will see the participation of experts, women leaders, and IT specialists, covering a range of topics.Princess Sumaya emphasized that excellence in technology and education is essential for the Arab world's progress and innovation. She highlighted the critical role of science and technology in improving people's lives and the economy, advocating for no limits to such advancements.She pointed out the necessity of focusing on educational programs in technology, including language teaching and various skills, as well as the importance of vocational education and training across different sectors.Eid Sweis, Chairman of the Board of Directors at "int@j", expressed gratitude for Her Highness's support of the forum, underscoring its significance in empowering women in ICT. He referenced King Abdullah II's commitment to women's empowerment in Jordan across economic, political, and social spheres, noting their increasing participation rate across all sectors in recent years.Statistics reveal a disparity between female graduates in ICT (about 50%) and their actual sector participation (below 29%), underscoring the challenges women face in the digital economy. The forum aims to address these challenges, discussing how to create conducive work environments for women in all ICT roles.