Jordan, Oman Talk Parliamentary Cooperation

Amman, Feb 27 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi Tuesday welcomed Omani Ambassador Sheikh Fahd Al-Ojili for a discussion of prospects to further enhance parliamentary and other relations between Jordan and the Gulf Arab state.The two men noted the deep-rooted Jordanian-Omani relations and close cooperation, stressing the need to further boost economic ties and bilateral trade.

