Jordan, Venezuela Discuss Gaza, Plan Cooperation Boost

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Geneva, Feb. 27 (Petra) – On the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil.The ministers discussed the urgent need to halt the Israeli aggression in Gaza and called for immediate and substantial humanitarian aid, highlighting their countries' stance against displacement.The conversation also covered bilateral relations, with both parties agreeing to initiate a session of political consultations to explore opportunities for enhancing cooperation in sectors such as trade and tourism.Additionally, the ministers agreed to sign an agreement to cancel visas for holders of diplomatic passports and to begin discussions on further agreements that could expand cooperation between Jordan and Venezuela.