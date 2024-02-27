Radaideh Honors Approved Green Building Projects In Jordan...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Green Building Council (GBC), Abdullah Bdair, pointed out that the body, 15 years after its establishment, has achieved an "important" part of the Economic Modernization Vision, with regard to green buildings, affirming presence of about 150,000 square meters of green buildings in Jordan, which is in line with this vision.Bdair stated that the zero-energy buildings initiative coincides with green investment and contributes to create job opportunities.He also indicated that raising awareness of the importance of shifting towards green construction at the level of institutions, companies, banks and individuals is a GBC priority.He noted Jordan's green experience is being exported to the Arab Gulf countries and various countries across the world, adding that the GBC aims to construct 250,000 square meters of green buildings in the coming years.For her part, CEO of the World Green Building Council, Cristina Gamboa, congratulated the winning projects, stressing "Jordan's success in trying green buildings despite scarcity of resources."The following projects won awards and were certified as green buildings in Jordan, namely: Middle East Insurance Company (MEICO) , Arab Technical Group (ATG), Amman Baccalaureate School, Randa Kawar Building, Chaoui and Rusheidat Pharmaceutical Store, Edgo Atrium, Aramex Jordan, Izzat Marji Group (IMG), Izzat Marji Complex, King Hussein Business Park, Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), Basil Marji Residential Project, Ministry of Interior building, and Saraya Company for Saraya Al- Ballout Project.