Finance Minister Delivers Gov't Response To Senate's Discussions Of Draft General Budget, 3Rd Add & Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Although this budget will not be the only solution to all the problems and challenges we are experiencing, as well as including everything we seek to achieve or hope to achieve, it will be the government's effective tool for implementing its general policy and its main support, most important of which is maintaining financial and monetary stability.I assure you, as I recently stressed in my speech following the reading of the report of the Finance Committee of the Lower House of Parliament, that Jordan is a story of steadfastness and moderation, thanks to the wisdom of its Hashemite leadership and the people's rallying around it in the face of regional and global storms since its inception. It has been and will continue forever to be a true example of support for its nation's just causes, most important of which are the Palestinian cause. This was evident during the brutal aggression against innocent people in Gaza and the ongoing attacks in the West Bank. Jordan has not and will not compromise and its political, security and financial stability will remain the permanent support of the people in Palestine.Yes, our ambition for our citizens far exceeds our reality, but we have the right to be proud of what we have accomplished, what we have preserved, and what we refused to be dragged into. We drew our plans with our own hands, not with external hands, and we refused to implement them despite the storms and challenges.Yes, we are proud of the stability we have achieved.Yes, we are proud that we have become a model in maintaining financial and monetary stability and thus protecting our middle class.We have the right not to involve ourselves in the maze of melancholy and refuse to see what has been accomplished while we are in the midst of our second centenary.I would like to assure your honorable council that all the recommendations outlined in the report of the Finance and Economy Committee, and the observations and recommendations of the esteemed senators, will receive the attention and appreciation of the government, and it will do everything in its power to implement what is possible of them. The government will remain in contact with your honorable council, as an embodiment of full partnership, and to achieve the public interest and address all challenges.The government will address all ministries, departments and government units concerned with the recommendations contained in the report so that a comprehensive and detailed report can be prepared on the measures that will be taken regarding these recommendations, and a copy of this report will be provided to your esteemed council and the Finance and Economy Committee.Before concluding, I would like to take this opportunity to assure your honorable council that the armed forces and security services receive the appreciation and ongoing support to ensure security and stability, which constitutes the basic foundation of economic and financial stability.We express our thanks, gratitude and appreciation for the great efforts made by our armed forces and their medical personnel to assist our brothers in Gaza and the West Bank with medical and relief services and assistance, whether through existing or new military field hospitals or through several airdrops to break the siege on Gaza and deliver urgent relief and treatment assistance to meet the pressing needs of our brothers in Gaza. The government pledges to overcome all reasons to enable the victorious army and the valiant security services to perform their tasks and duties with efficiency and ability.In conclusion, I would like to reiterate my thanks and appreciation to your esteemed council, asking God Almighty to preserve for us the blessing of security and stability that we enjoy in Jordan of goodness and giving.Jordan will remain the country of the Hashemites, the beating heart of Arabism, its sun and moon never eclipsed, the twin of Palestine, and the guardian of Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa al-Sharif, [which is] the first qibla of Muslims.I ask the Almighty Allah to grant us all success in serving our beloved homeland under the patron of the process of construction and prosperity, His Majesty our King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, may God protect and save him."End