PM Modi, Mauritian Counterpart To Jointly Launch Projects To Strengthen Maritime Security

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) In a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate several community projects in Agalega Island on Thursday.

The two leaders will jointly inaugurate a new arstrip and St James Jetty along with six other community development projects on the Island at 1 p.m,, via video conferencing.

"The projects will fulfill the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security, and foster socio-economic development," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

The inauguration of these projects is significant as it follows the recent launch of UPI and RuPay Card services in Mauritius by the two leaders on February 12.

PM Jugnauth informed that the Rupay card will be designated as a domestic card in Mauritius, and the launch will greatly facilitate the citizens of both countries.

Addressing the occasion, PM Modi stressed that "India's policy is 'Neighborhood First'. Our maritime vision is SAGAR i.e. Security and growth for all in the region. India does not see its development separately from its neighbours".

Last year, PM Modi "reiterated India's commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South" in a bilateral meeting with PM Jugnauth in New Delhi, and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to take forward the "truly special partnership" between the two countries.

India has close, long-standing relations with Mauritius owing to historic, demographic, and cultural reasons. In addition, people of Indian origin comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island's population of 1.2 million.