Blast Rocks Putin's Party HQ In Occupied Nova Kakhovka

In Nova Kakhovka, located in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, , the resistance movement blew up the headquarters of Vladimir Putin's ruling political party.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance , Ukrinform saw.

"On the morning of February 27, explosions rang out in Nova Kakhovka at the entrance to the office of the United Russia invasion party, not far from the 'polling station,'” the report said.

As noted, this way, the resistance movement sent their greetings to the invaders and stopped the hindered the "election" process in the occupied town.

The CNR emphasizes that the enemy is currently trying to hide the fact of the presence of forces resisting the occupation, so Russia's claim of "UAVs” that allegedly hit the area are false.

The Center of National Resistance calls on citizens of Ukraine not to cast their ballots in the Kremlin's propaganda show referred to as "elections".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, minimal activity was observed in the occupied part of Kherson region since the start of the so-called preliminary voting in the "presidential election".

In Novaya Kakhovka, Ukrainians are spreading posters urging citizens to ignore the“election”.

The Yellow Ribbon ribbon created the Boycott platform, where anyone living under occupation can learn about effective and safe methods of snubbing the vote.

Presidential elections will be held in the Russian Federation on March 17. Russia's Central Election Commission decided that voting will also take place in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Photo: CNR