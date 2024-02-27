Intense Fighting In Bakhmut Sector As Russia Pulls Up Reserves

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces in the past day left 275 Russian invaders killed or wounded, and destroyed 73 units of enemy weapons systems and military equipment in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

That's according to the spokesman for the East Grouping of Troops, Ilya Yevlash, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy has launched six attacks in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, deploying their Su-34 and Su-35 warplanes. In a single sortie, each such aircraft drops two to four KAB aerial guided bombs on the positions of the Armed Forces. They even target mortar positions and tanks. In other words, they spare no KABs at all. Also, the enemy conducted 33 strikes on our positions using drones. These were both Lancets and FPV drones. In addition, in 25 combat clashes, the enemy lost 275 of its men killed and wounded and another 73 units of military equipment," Yevlash said, adding that 10 enemy shelters were located and destroyed.

Also, according to the spokesman, tough, intensive combat operations are ongoing in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy is actively trying to advance toward Chasovyi Yar – near Ivanivka and Bohdanivka.

"Fierce battles are taking place already on the outskirts, the enemy is pulling up reserves, trying to reinforce its troops with various units - "Shtorm Z", "Shtorm V" assault groups. In addition, every third company in the battalion is an assault unit. So they put an emphasis on this," the spokesman explained.

He also noted that the so-called Kadyrovites, ethnic Chechen units that are part of the regular forces, are attempting to advance near Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. Recently, a Ukrainian brigade operating in that direction decimated one of these units.

Similarly, Russia is actively employing its air power in the Bakhmut direction, along with heavy armored equipment, the spokesman noted.

"Heavy equipment losses are soaring at 60%. That is, three of five vehicles. If they go on an assault or bring in infantry, they lose 60% of their equipment," Yevlash said.

In addition, Russia is ramping up attacks on Synkivka in the Kupiansk direction. "Of course, Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi remain priority targets in this area. The enemy, most likely, sees the expediency of attacking us at this very moment, at this very location, using all forces and means available. Synkivka has been under attack for quite a while as they have been trying to capture it since last fall, but nothing has worked," said the spokesman.

Yevlash emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Forces need more weapons in order to hold their ground.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's overall manpower losses since the invasion have amounted to over 411,000.