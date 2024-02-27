Talks On Unification Of Electric Systems Of Russia, Azerbaijan And Iran Continue

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazim Jalali said that negotiations on the unification of electric systems between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran continue, Azernews reports.

According to Jalali, as a result of the unification of the electric systems of these countries, there will be an opportunity to exchange electricity. The mentioned countries will be able to use each other's energy potential during peak hours.

Jalali added that Iran and Russia are currently developing relations in the fields of oil, gas, and electricity. These relations will be able to meet the needs of both countries.

It should be recalled that Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabyan said in a statement late last year that the most optimal option for connecting the energy systems of Iran and Russia is to lay through Azerbaijan.

It is worth noting that, according to Iranian data, the maximum consumption of electricity in Russia falls in the winter season, while in Iran - on the summer season. As a result, Iran, which consumes less electricity in winter, can export it to Russia and import it from it in summer.

It should be recalled that on March 2, 2022, to help speed up the synchronisation of Iran's energy system with the energy systems of Azerbaijan and Russia, the three neighbouring states discussed the details of the current project via videoconference.

The meeting was attended by the deputy energy ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, IRNA reported. The three sides carefully studied the feasibility study of the synchronization plan conducted by Monenco Iran Consulting Engineers, the world's leading provider of professional engineering and consulting services.

Established in 1973 as a joint venture between Iran's private sector and Canada's Montreal Engineering Company, the company was commissioned to develop a plan to interconnect the power systems of the three countries.