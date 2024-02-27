Talks On Unification Of Electric Systems Of Russia, Azerbaijan And Iran Continue

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazim Jalali said that negotiations
on the unification of electric systems between Russia, Azerbaijan,
and Iran continue, Azernews reports.
According to Jalali, as a result of the unification of the
electric systems of these countries, there will be an opportunity
to exchange electricity. The mentioned countries will be able to
use each other's energy potential during peak hours.
Jalali added that Iran and Russia are currently developing
relations in the fields of oil, gas, and electricity. These
relations will be able to meet the needs of both countries.
It should be recalled that Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar
Mehrabyan said in a statement late last year that the most optimal
option for connecting the energy systems of Iran and Russia is to
lay through Azerbaijan.
It is worth noting that, according to Iranian data, the maximum
consumption of electricity in Russia falls in the winter season,
while in Iran - on the summer season. As a result, Iran, which
consumes less electricity in winter, can export it to Russia and
import it from it in summer.
It should be recalled that on March 2, 2022, to help speed up
the synchronisation of Iran's energy system with the energy systems
of Azerbaijan and Russia, the three neighbouring states discussed
the details of the current project via videoconference.
The meeting was attended by the deputy energy ministers of Iran,
Azerbaijan, and Russia, IRNA reported. The three sides carefully
studied the feasibility study of the synchronization plan conducted
by Monenco Iran Consulting Engineers, the world's leading provider
of professional engineering and consulting services.
Established in 1973 as a joint venture between Iran's private
sector and Canada's Montreal Engineering Company, the company was
commissioned to develop a plan to interconnect the power systems of
the three countries.
