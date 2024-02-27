Bp's Executive Vice President Embarks On Visit To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Giulia Chierchia, bp's executive vice president, Strategy,
Sustainability, & Ventures, has today started her 3-day planned
working visit to Baku, Azernews reports.
The executive vice president's visit programme includes a town
hall with bp's staff in the region and a series of meetings with
bp's regional leadership, in which she will be briefed on the
current status of bp's overall regional business and will discuss
safety, performance, strategy, and energy transition related
issues.
Giulia Chierchia will also visit the Shah Deniz Bravo platform,
which has been safely and reliably delivering Caspian gas to
European markets since 2020.
As part of her visit programme, Ms Chierchia will meet with
Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, and SOCAR CEO Rovshan Najaf
addressing bp's global and regional business developments, the
progress of bp-operated projects in the region, and the role bp can
play to support Azerbaijan's energy transition efforts.
