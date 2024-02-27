Bp's Executive Vice President Embarks On Visit To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Giulia Chierchia, bp's executive vice president, Strategy, Sustainability, & Ventures, has today started her 3-day planned working visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

The executive vice president's visit programme includes a town hall with bp's staff in the region and a series of meetings with bp's regional leadership, in which she will be briefed on the current status of bp's overall regional business and will discuss safety, performance, strategy, and energy transition related issues.

Giulia Chierchia will also visit the Shah Deniz Bravo platform, which has been safely and reliably delivering Caspian gas to European markets since 2020.

As part of her visit programme, Ms Chierchia will meet with Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, and SOCAR CEO Rovshan Najaf addressing bp's global and regional business developments, the progress of bp-operated projects in the region, and the role bp can play to support Azerbaijan's energy transition efforts.