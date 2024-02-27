Turkish Delegation Is On Working Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 27, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation
led by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic of
Türkiye, Mr. Şuay Alpay. The Turkish delegation is on a working
visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry.
Before the meeting, the Turkish delegation visited the graves of
the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and
prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley
of Honor, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish
Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and paid
tribute to their memory.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the Turkish guests at the
meeting held in the Ministry of Defense and expressed his
satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. Noting that bilateral
relations between our countries are based on friendly and fraternal
ties, the Defense Minister emphasized the importance of such
meetings in terms of further expansion of military cooperation.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov highlighted the operational situation
on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, as well as the
reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.
Mr. Ş.Alpay noted that he is also the son of Azerbaijan and
thanked him for the hospitality. Mr. Ş.Alpay conveyed the greetings
of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr.
Yaşar Güler, and expressed satisfaction with the current state of
successfully developing Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation
based on mutual trust and support.
Prospects for development in the field of regional military
cooperation, security issues, and other issues of mutual interest
were discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by the
Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit
Bağcı.
The Minister of Defense presented the“100th anniversary of the
Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-2018)” jubilee medal to Mr.
Ş.Alpay, who was awarded by the relevant Order of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Then the delegation led by Mr. Ş.Alpay met with the First Deputy
Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan
Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and Adviser to the Minister of
Defense, Colonel General Bakhtiyar Ersay.
Various models of Turkish-made aircraft were presented, and the
sides exchanged gifts at the meetings.
