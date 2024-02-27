French Leader To Welcome Qatar Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- France's President Emmanuel Macron will receive Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the latter's visit to Paris later Tuesday, focusing on ways of strengthening bilateral relations.

The two-day visit demonstrates the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, said Elysee Palace in a press statement.

The visit is an opportunity for both leaders to promote economic, investment, defensive, security, cultural and developmental ties between both countries in line with their 2030 vision, the palace added.

The two leaders are expected to hold talks on the latest situation of the Gaza Strip and how to ensure the protection of civilians and allow humanitarian aid access to the enclave, it said. (end)

