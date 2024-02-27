Kuwait FM: Israeli Occupation Atrocities Shocking Conscience Of Humanity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya stated Tuesday that the atrocious crimes of Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip had shocked the conscience of humanity but instigated no serious response from the international community.

Minister Al-Yahya made these remarks while heading the Kuwaiti delegation at the 55th session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), held over span of two days in Geneva.

The Minister affirmed Kuwait's unwavering and steady commitment to themes of freedom, justice, equality, tolerance, peace, and principles of the UN and its agencies.

He pointed out that the council is convening in the midst of ongoing catastrophe and human suffering in Gaza Strip but the international community has yet to take up serious action to put an end to blatant violations of international laws.

Since beginning of war on Gaza strip, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, infrastructure completely demolished, vital facilities, homes, and worship places all destroyed, relayed the Minister, adding that the occupation has made targets of workers in relief, health or media sectors.

Minister Al-Yahya spoke of Kuwait's immediate response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and planeloads of living essentials and medical necessities it sent out and campaigns it organized, emphasizing that such operations will remain underway to alleviate even a fraction of the suffering.

The Minister took the time to restate Kuwait's position by Palestinian right of self-determination, saying that there's no resolution in light of continuing oppressive practices, use of brute force, and double standards.

He called for resolving the crisis as per previously agreed upon references to guarantee Palestinians' full legitimate rights, and their right of establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Foreign Minister highlighted Kuwait's keenness on human right principles and their applications especially as the Kuwaiti constitution sets out to instate principles of democracy, guarantee of individuals, and ensure peaceful coexistence.

On occasion of Kuwait commencing its three-year membership in the council, Al-Yahya affirmed Kuwait's intent on assuming an active role, becoming a positive contributor, and cooperating with member states to address and resolve tabled issues.

Investing in humans a vital necessity and focal point towards achieving sustainable development goals, underscored the Minister, saying that this is in line with Kuwait 2035 vision of a prosperous and sustainable future geared towards guaranteeing individuals a better life.

Since its establishment, Kuwait had secured rights to free education, healthcare, food security, equal opportunities for both genders, women empowerment, support for people with disabilities, childcare, as well as public and political participation.

He once again reiterated Kuwait's adherence to international commitments, stemming from its sense responsibility, partnership and solidarity.

The Minister concluded his statement by urging refrainment from practices politicizing council work including lack of neutrality, double standards and selectivity. (end)

aai











MENAFN27022024000071011013ID1107905922