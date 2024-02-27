NCCAL To Launch Kuwait 23Rd Theatrical Festival On Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) announced on Tuesday that the Kuwait 23rd Theater festival will be held Wednesday until March 8 at Hussain Abdulredha stage under the patronage of Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

In a press conference, NCCAL Secretary General for Art Sector Musaed Al-Zamel said that Kuwait Theater Festival is considered one of the most important festivals that enrich Kuwait theatrical movement.

Al-Zamel said that actor Saad Al-Faraj was chosen character of the 23rd version of the festival, because he is one of the leading pioneers of the artistic movement in Kuwait, as he revealed his talent for six consecutive decades.

He said that the Guest of the Festival is Sultan Al-Bazie from Saudi Arabia, CEO of Theater and Performing Arts Commission, Consultant at the Saudi Ministry of Culture and member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

Al-Zamel noted that this version of the festival witnesses an honoring ceremony for the a number of artists and actors such as Zahra Al-Kharjy, Fakhria Khamis and several others.

He added that there will be a series of theatrical performances, workshops and discussion seminars live on stage. (end)

