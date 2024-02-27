Biotechnology Market Share, Analysis To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Biotechnology is the branch of science that makes or develops goods using biological systems, living organisms, or components derived from them. Biotechnology spans various disciplines, including biochemistry, genetics, and molecular biology. In industries such as medicine, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology, new technologies and products are created each year. It is anticipated that the biotechnology industry, with its enormous growth potential in life sciences, agriculture, and information technology, would play a crucial role as a unique manufacturing hub. The expansion of the biotechnology business is because of several factors, including the introduction of new and innovative products, partnerships, acquisitions, technological developments, and the growing use of biotechnology in various applications.

Market Dynamics

Presence of Favorable Government Initiatives to Drive the Global Market

The governments of numerous nations have launched multiple initiatives to enhance the biotechnology industry and provide ample opportunities for research in this discipline. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the National Biotechnology Board (NBTB) promote R&D and product development funding. It is anticipated that the increasing requirement to comprehend chronic diseases at the molecular level and create therapeutic remedies would motivate these firms to support R&D activities. In the following years, an increase in government financing for bio-sciences research is anticipated to fuel the industry.

Governments in developing economies such as India and China employ similar strategies to attract international investment. Government and market efforts to raise funds for regenerative medicine research and development are predicted to boost market growth. For instance, China's National Plan for Long-Term and Medium-Term Scientific and Technological Development ranked stem cell and regenerative medicine among the top five biotechnology disciplines. The Chinese central government has provided financial assistance to stimulate the development of specific fields.

Growing Demand for Synthetic Biology to Provide Opportunities for the Global Market

Government (and its affiliated agencies) policies about synthetic biology are a significant growth-impacting driver of the biotechnology business. The UK and the US are closely watching and sponsoring synthetic biology R&D activities. Government entities such as SynBERC (Synthetic Biology Engineering Research Centre) and National Science Foundation (NSF) are instrumental in periodic synthetic biology evaluation. Like the United States, Europe's NEST (new and emerging science and technology) initiative funded 18 synthetic biology projects. Other funding agencies, such as the UK's BBSRC (Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council), EPSRC (Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council), and ESRC (Economic and Social Research Council), ensure that synthetic biology research initiatives operate efficiently.

The technology of synthetic biology is relatively new and underdeveloped. Industry participants in this discipline continuously try to produce exclusive and novel technologies that strengthen their market presence. BioBricks and other nonprofit groups assure the availability of synthetic biology technologies for humanitarian reasons. Synthetic biology forums like OpenWetWare serve as a venue for sharing information and aid in providing researchers with conceptual training. The establishment of organizations and forums encourages researchers to pursue the study of synthetic biology concepts and the development of breakthrough technologies, a significant growth driver for this market. Synthetic biology will be a tremendous asset to scientists when producing new and improved vaccines and treatments. In the near future, the rising need for enhanced medications and vaccines will contribute to market development.

Key Highlights



The global biotechnology market was valued at USD 635 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 2200 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

By application, the global biotechnology market is segmented into natural resources & environment, health, food & agriculture, industrial processing, bioinformatics, and other applications. The health segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

By technology, the global biotechnology market is segmented into tissue engineering and regeneration, DNA sequencing, nanobiotechnology, fermentation (biopharmaceutical manufacturing, biopharmaceutical & biotechnology research, and others), cell-based assay, PCR technology, chromatography, and others. The tissue engineering and regeneration segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.



Regional Insights

By region, the global biotechnology market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. The regional market is expanding for various reasons, including significant competitors, extensive R&D efforts, and high healthcare expenditures. The high prevalence of genomics, proteomics, and cell biology-based platforms in the region is speeding the adoption of life sciences techniques. In addition, the increase in the prominence of chronic diseases and the increased adoption of customized medicine applications for the treatment of life-threatening conditions are anticipated to have a beneficial influence on regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The increase in the regional market may be ascribed to increased investments and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, favorable government initiatives, and expansion tactics employed by leading market participants. In February 2022, Moderna Inc. announced plans to create four new companies in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to extend its commercial network in Asia. In addition, biopharmaceutical collaborations, like Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Huadong Medicine's strategic partnership for the commercialization and development of Kiniksa's ARCALYST and mavrilimumab in the Asia-Pacific region, are predicted to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the global biotechnology market are Lonza, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen, CELGENE Corporation, Sanofi, Abbott, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck KGAA, and Bristol-Myers SQUIBB.

Market News



October 2022 - Lonza, a global manufacturing partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition sectors, said today that two new cell and gene treatments produced at its Houston (US) facility had received commercial approval in the third quarter of 2022. Both ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA® are manufactured by bluebird bio of Somerville, Massachusetts, and were approved in August and September, respectively. These regulatory licenses are the second and third commercial approvals for cell and gene therapy supported by Lonza's Houston (US) facility.

September 2022 - Lonza, a global development and manufacturing partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition sectors, has completed the extension of its Highly Potent API (HPAPI) multifunctional suite in Visp, Switzerland (CH). The extension increases development and production capacity for ADC payloads, supporting the complete development and production pipeline from feasibility studies through commercial delivery.

October 2022 - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will share data across its expansive infectious disease portfolio, including company-sponsored and collaborative research studies, spanning licensed and investigational vaccines and antibiotic and antiviral therapies at IDWeek 2022 held in Washington, D.C. October 19-23, 2022.

October 2022 - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a 10-μg booster dose of their Omicron 4/BA bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 through 11 years of age. Pending recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 10-μg doses will be shipped immediately.

October 2022 - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy and neuroscience company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, recently announced that Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) had exercised its alternative to license a novel capsid produced from Voyager's TRACERTM capsid discovery platform to help enable a novel gene therapy program against an undisclosed rare neuro



Global Biotechnology Market: Segmentation

By Application



Health, Food & Agriculture

Natural Resources & Environment

Industrial Processing, Bioinformatics

Other Applications



By Technology



DNA Sequencing

Nanobiotechnology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration, Fermentation (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Research, and Others)

Cell Based Assay

PCR Technology

Chromatography

Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



